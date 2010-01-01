ROLAGEM

Tom: C C C7M And now the end is near Gm A A7 And so I face the final curtain Dm Dm7 My friend, I'll say it clear G7 C I'll state my case of which I'm certain C Em C7 I've lived a life that's full F Fm I've travelled each and every highway C G7 And more, much more than this Abdim C I did it my way C C7M Re-grets, I've had a few Gm A A7 But then again, too few to men-tion Dm Dm7 I did what I had to do G7 C And saw it through without exemption C Em C7 I planned each charted course F Fm Each careful step along the by way C G7 And more, much more than this Abdim C I did it my way (refrão) C C7M Gm7 C7 Yes there were times, I'm sure you knew F F7M When I bit off more than I could chew Dm7 G7 But through it all when there was doubt Em7 Am7 I ate it up and spit it out Dm7 G7 I faced it all, and I stood tall Abdim C And did it my way C C7M I've loved, I've laughed and cried Gm A A7 I've had my fails, my share of loosing Dm Dm7 And now as tears subside G7 C I find it all so amusing C Em C7 To think I did all that F Fm And may I say, not in a shy way C G7 Oh, no, no not me Abdim C I did it my way C C7M Gm7 C7 For what is a man, what has he got, F F7M If not himself, then he has not, Dm7 G7 To say the things, he truly feels, Em7 Am7 And not the words of one who kneels. Dm7 G7 The record shows, I took the blows, Fdim C And did it my way.